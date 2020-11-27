Noida, November 27: In a shocking incident, a 10-month-old Labrador puppy was brutally beaten by an IT professional with his belt. The puppy also suffered from femur fracture and injuries after the man banged him against the wall. The incident took place in Lotus Boulevard, Sector 100 where the man trashed him repeatedly. A video by a People for Animal volunteer of the man beating the dog went viral on the internet. Female Dog Sexually Abused at Mumbai's Nerul Railway Station, Accused Arrested.

In the video, the accused identified as Rishabh Mehra can be seen thrashing the dog with a belt seven times and doesn't stop even when the animal screams in pain. According to a report by Times of India, Kaveri Rana, president of Gautam Budh Nagar chapter of the PFA said that Maneka has taken cognizance of the situation. A team of police along with PFA volunteers had been sent to the society to rescue the dog. What Do You If You Witness Animal Cruelty? Steps to Take if You Encounter Animal Abuse.

According to the Police, the accused had been trying to give bathroom training dog with a stick, when the puppy did nit followed his instructions, he started beating him up. The man has been has been booked under IPC Section 428. Mehra stayed at the flat with his wife and her parents and the puppy had been bought 8 months back from an illegal trader. The dog is currently in PFA activist's custody.

