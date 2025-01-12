Noida, January 12: In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, two men who kept chickpeas on a burning stove to cook overnight were allegedly found dead the next morning. The unfortunate incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, where the deceased men had kept "chhole" on a burning stove to cook them overnight for their "chhole bhature" stall. The deceased were identified as Upendra (22) and Shivam (23).

According to a report in NDTV, both Upendra and Shivam lived in a rented house in Basai village in Noida's Sector 70. It is learned that the deceased men had a stall where they used to sell "chole bhature" and "kulche". During the preliminary investigation, cops found that the deceased men placed the pot with chickpeas on the stove to cook on Friday night, January 10. Noida Shocker: 24-Year-Old Man With Physical Disability Beaten to Death in Cholas, Probe Underway.

After this, they went to sleep and left the gas on. It is reported that the room got filled with smoke as the chickpeas continued to cook on the stove since Friday night. Rajiv Gupta, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Noida Central Zone, said that the incident led to a shortage of oxygen in the room as the door of the house was closed.

"This combined with the smoke from the burning food resulted in a large amount of carbon monoxide in the house," Gupta added. The ACP further said that Upendra and Shivam allegedly died of suffocation due to the poisonous smoke. The incident came to light when neighbours broke the door of the house after noticing the smoke a few hours later. Noida Shocker: 27-Year-Old Engineer Dies by Suicide After Relentless Taunts From Live-In Partner For Not Having Job.

They rushed the two men to a nearby hospital; however, both Upendra and Shivam were declared dead on arrival by the doctors. While the police have sent the bodies for post-mortem, it is reported that there were no injury marks on Upendra and Shivam's bodies.

