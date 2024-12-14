Noida, December 14: A 27-year-old engineer, Mayank Chandel, allegedly died by suicide in Noida due to mental stress caused by unemployment and repeated taunts from his live-in partner. Originally from Jalalabad in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Chandel had been in a relationship with a woman from Banda for seven years. The couple had been living together in Noida’s Sector 73 for four years.

Chandel, who was unemployed, had been under significant stress due to his inability to secure a job. In his suicide note, he expressed that his live-in partner’s comments about his joblessness and accusations of being idle added to his struggles. While he mentioned these factors, he did not blame anyone for his decision. Hardoi Shocker: Traumatised After Being Beaten by Cop, Man Dies by Suicide in UP; Probe Ordered After Video Goes Viral.

On Friday evening, Chandel’s partner, who works for a private company, discovered him hanging from a fan in their apartment upon returning home from work. She immediately informed the police, and a team from Sector 113 police station arrived to send the body for post-mortem. Atul Subhash Suicide Case: Wife Nikita Singhania, Relatives File Anticipatory Bail Pleas in Allahabad High Court.

Police have informed Chandel's family and launched an investigation into the matter. Officials are also reviewing the suicide note for further clarity.

This comes after a woman allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the fourth floor of the Great India Place Mall in Noida Sector 18, police said. The woman was stressed as her divorce case was going on, her relatives said.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 14, 2024 07:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).