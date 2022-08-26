Mumbai, August 26: The Noida twin tower which is also popularly known as the Supertech twin tower is all set to be demolished on Sunday afternoon, August 28. Preparations are in full swing to ensure the smooth and safe demolition of the Noida twin towers. It must be noted that the Noida twin towers were built by realty firm Supertech.

While the demolition of the Supertech twin tower will be an engineering marvel that citizens will get to witness, there are some who are worried about the amount of debris and dust the demolition will create. According to reports, the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) is in a state of worry as to how much dust and debris will be created due to the implosion of the 40-storey buildings. Noida Twin Tower Demolition: Supertech Towers To Be Demolished Using Implosion; What Is the Implosion Method and How Much Debris Will Be Generated? Know Everything Here.

Reports also suggest that the Supertech twin tower demolition will generate about 42,000 cubic metres of debris. Besides, Mumbai's Edifice Engineering and South Africa’s Jet Demolition, the demolition firms have drilled around 10,000 holes in the Supertech twin tower buildings to ensure their smooth demolition.

Meanwhile, the question still persists as to where will all the dust from the twin tower demolition go. As per the demolition plans by the two firms, fire tenders, water sprinklers, and other personnel will be deployed in order to keep the dust at bay. Besides, the two firms are also planning to install a cloth net on each floor of the two buildings to avoid debris from occupying a large space. Reports also suggest the building of a 30 feet high iron wall around the two towers to avoid large amounts of debris.

Speaking to The Quint, Dr Sachchida Nand Tripathi, a Senior Professor of Civil Engineering at IIT Kanpur said, "It is a very large scale demolition. But I don’t think there will be any lasting impacts. I doubt it. Maybe at the most for a week or so, the levels of dust would be elevated." He further added, "Since it is the demolition of largely concrete, it is mostly dust that will come out. It will settle down fast and using water sprinklers etc would help." Noida Twin Tower Demolition: 3,700 Kg Explosives to Ravage Supertech Towers on August 28; Know Demolition Plan, Timing, Guidelines and Other Details.

On the other hand, the Noida health department has also started preparations in case of any emergency situation that arises during or after the razing of the twin towers. Officials also said that three private hospitals are ready to accommodate patients in case of any untoward incident. The Noida Authority will also share air quality details with the residents of the neighbouring societies in order to help them deal with the situation in case of pollution due to dust.

Check Tweet:

Winds will blow from NW on Sunday August 28, at the time of #TwinTowerDemolition. #Dust may travel to #UP initially but may change direction on 29 & blow from east. Threat to #Delhi. Relief in sight as #rain on 29 can wash away #Pollution. @SkymetWeather @JATINSKYMET #DelhiRains — Mahesh Palawat (@Mpalawat) August 26, 2022

Such is the stature of the demolition that the Airports Authority of India and the Indian Air Force have also been alerted about the possibility of a cloud of dust that is likely to reach 300 metres above ground level. The AAI and Air Force have been asked to take precautionary measures.

Mahesh Palawat, Vice-President of Skymet in a tweet said, "Winds will blow from NW on Sunday August 28, at the time of Twin Tower Demolition. Dust may travel to UP initially but may change direction on 29 (August) blow from east. Threat to Delhi. Relief in sight as rain on 29 (August) can wash away pollution."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 26, 2022 04:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).