Preparations are underway for the demolition of the the Supertech twin tower in Noida. The demolition is set to take place on Sunday (August 28) at 2:30 pm. The plan to demolish the towers was finalised in a meeting in the presence of members of the residents' group of the two adjoining societies – Emerald Court and ATS Villages – and representatives of demolition firm Edifice Engineering, Noida Police, fire department, among others.

On August 31 last year, the top court had ordered the demolition of Supertech Ltd's twin 40-storey towers under construction within three months for violation of building norms in "collusion with NOIDA officials", holding that illegal construction has to be dealt with strictly to ensure compliance with the rule of law. Noida: Supertech Twin Towers' Demolition Will Be Deterrent Against Illegal Construction, Says FPCE

Here is Everything You Need to Know About the Demolition.

The company tasked with the demolition of Supertech Twin Towers in Noida Sector 93A is Edifice Engineering. The company has stuffed the towers with over 3,700 kg of explosives. The blast will be from a distance of 100 metres. A whopping 55,000 tonnes of debris will be left after the demolition. The twin towers are scheduled to be demolished at 2:30 pm on August 28, 2022 by Edifice Engineering in collaboration with South Africa-based company Jet Demolition. The twin towers are called Ceyan and Apex. They have 28 floors and 32 floors and are 97 meters and 100 meters tall, respectively. The twin towers will turn into a 35,000-cubic metres pile of rubble and debris in a matter of about nine to ten seconds. Around 5000 residents and 2500 vehicles are to be evacuated from nearby towers before 7 am on August 28. Two buildings each from nearby societies - Emerald Court and ATS village will be covered in a layer of geotextile fabric before the demolition to prevent any damage from the debris.

Emergency services such as fire tenders and ambulances will be parked on the road behind the park in front of the twin towers during the demolition process. Noida Twin Towers Demolition: Supreme Court Imposes Rs 5 Lakh Cost on Petitioner Seeking Alternate Direction

The Noida-Greater Noida Expressway that is close to the twin towers will be shut for vehicular movement from 2.15 pm to 2.45 pm on August 28. Along with this, entry of people, vehicles, and even animals will be restricted in the close proximity area of the twin towers.

