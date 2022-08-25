Mumbai, August 25: Preparations are in full swing to demolish the Supertech twin tower in Noida. The Supertech twin tower, which is also known as the Noida twin towers were built by realty firm Supertech. According to reports, the demolition will take place on Sunday, August 28 at around 2:30 pm. According to a report in News18, residents of the two adjoining societies - Emerald Court and ATS Village, will be evacuated in order to ensure the smooth operation of the demolition drive.

The plan to demolish the Supertech Twin Tower was finalised after a meeting of all residents group and representatives of demolition firm Edifice Engineering, Noida Police, and the fire department, among others, were held. Noida Twin Tower Demolition: 3,700 Kg Explosives to Ravage Supertech Towers on August 28; Know Demolition Plan, Timing, Guidelines and Other Details.

Multiple news reports have claimed that the Supertech Twin Tower will be demolished through implosion. So what is implosion? If reports are to be believed, the twin towers will be demolished using implosion where the building will be destroyed by collapsing or by squeezing in the structures on themselves. Implosion is the opposite of explosion.

According to reports, demolition firm Edifice Engineering along with South Africa’s Jet Demolition has drilled around 10,000 holes in the Supertech twin tower buildings. The two twin towers - Apex and Ceyanne will be destroyed using implosion method. Speaking to News18, Uttkarsh Mehta, the founding partner of Edifice Engineering said, "Implosion is when we make a building or structure fall inwards, unlike explosion where the blast is outward."

Wondering why Edifice Engineering is using the implosion technique as opposed to the explosion one to demolish the twin towers? Well, in an interview, Mehta said that the method of demolition was chosen on three criteria which included safety requirements, time availability, and viability. Noida: Supertech Twin Towers' Demolition Will Be Deterrent Against Illegal Construction, Says FPCE.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, he said, "When we got the details of the project and visited the site, we envisaged that implosion would be most suitable. Another technology of diamond cutting could have been used but that would have taken over two years as we would have to slowly cut down each column, wall and beam using cranes. And it would also have cost nearly five times more than implosion."

Reports also suggest that the razing of the Noida twin towers will lead to an astonishing 42,000 cubic metres of debris. The debris will fill up around the tower and a large part of it would be accommodated in the basement, News18 report states. Official sources also said that the remaining debris would be moved out to an isolated location within Noida which will be later processed in a scientific manner.

Besides the huge amount of debris, the twin tower demolition is also likely to produce 4000 tonnes of iron which Edifice will sell in order to recover the cost. While the demolition will get over the same day, sources say that will take at least 90 days to clear the debris and about 1300 rounds of trucks to carry them.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 25, 2022 04:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).