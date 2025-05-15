Balasore May 15: At least 20 pilgrims from Bengaluru travelling on a Puri-bound bus fell ill in Odisha's Balasore district and were admitted to a hospital, police said. The incident took place after they had dinner on Wednesday night, following which they were admitted to the Soro government hospital. Around 50 people from Bengaluru started their 24-day journey to religious sites on a bus on April 26 and they were coming from Gaya to Puri when they stopped at Soro and ate rice, sambar and curry cooked by themselves, a police officer said. Maharashtra Road Accident: 3 Killed, 15 Others Injured After Truck, Mini-Bus and Two-Wheeler Collide Near Kolewadi on Solapur-Pune Highway; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Around 20 of them started vomiting and experienced nausea and dysentery late at night and were taken to the nearby Soro hospital, the officer said, adding their condition is stated to be stable. Doctors suspect that heat wave conditions might be the reason behind the pilgrims falling sick.