Bhubaneswar, May 22: In a bizarre incident, a bridegroom in Odisha was picked up by local police from his marriage mandap after he was found COVID-19 positive. Reports inform that the incident took place just moments before the groom, identified as Rajendra Dandia of Daseipur village in Ganjam, was going to tie the knot with his bride. According to a report by Hindustan Times. the groom had given his throat swab sample for coronavirus test as per the protocol of the local administration on May 17. Madhya Pradesh Couple Takes Wedding Pheras in Ratlam Wearing PPE Kits After Groom Tests Positive for COVID-19 (Watch Video).

The HT report quotes Sanakhemundi BDO Gayatridatta Nayak saying that the groom has been kept in isolation to prevent the spread of infection. Moreover, the family members of both the bride and the groom would have to remain in home isolation as per orders, the official said. Rajasthan Couple Married at Kelwara Covid Centre Wearing PPE Kits as Bride Tests Positive on Wedding Day (Watch Video).

As per reports, the man was to get married on May 21. He had tested himself for COVID-19 but had not received the test report till the wedding day after which he decided to go ahead with the planned ceremony. The HT report informs that on the day of the marriage, his COVID-19 test report came positive.

The report informs states that while the groom was at the pandal with his bride to perform the marriage rituals, the BDO, along with local police inspector Tehsildar Srinivas Behera, reached the wedding venue and picked the groom in between the rituals. The wedding procedure was therefore halted and will be solemnised a month after the test report of the groom comes negative for the virus.

