Puri, February 24: A dramatic case involving the alleged gunpoint abduction of a newlywed bride in Odisha has taken a sharp turn as investigators now believe the incident was staged. On the morning of Sunday, February 22, 2026, the bride, identified as Rashmi, was reportedly abducted from her groom’s vehicle near Tarbha while the couple was returning from their wedding ceremony in Kantamal. While the groom, Rinku Sahoo, initially reported a terrifying kidnapping by armed youths, preliminary police findings suggest the "abduction" was a pre-planned elopement orchestrated by the bride and her former lover.

The incident occurred just hours after the wedding rituals were solemnised. As the wedding party traveled toward the groom’s native village in Balangir, their car was intercepted by a group of youths. The lead assailant, identified by police as Sanjeeb Sahu (alias Buthi), allegedly brandished a firearm and threatened the groom before taking the bride away in a separate vehicle. The groom immediately approached the Tarbha police station, sparking a massive manhunt across the Subarnapur and Balangir districts. Odisha Shocker: After Kendrapara School Horror, Se*ual Abuse Allegations Surface Against Senior IRS Officer, Police Launch Investigations.

The ‘Pre-Wedding Warning’ and Investigation

As the Special Investigation Team (SIT) began recording statements, a critical detail emerged: the accused, Sanjeeb Sahu, had allegedly sent a warning text message to the groom prior to the wedding. The message reportedly cautioned Rinku against marrying Rasmi, claiming a long-standing relationship between the two. While the groom had informed the bride’s family about the threat at the time, the family allegedly dismissed it as an empty warning and proceeded with the nuptials.

The police are now scrutinising the bride’s phone records and social media interactions. Investigators noted that the "abduction" occurred with unusual precision and minimal physical struggle from the bride, leading them to believe she was a willing participant. "We are examining the possibility that the kidnapping was staged to avoid the social stigma of a canceled wedding," a senior police official noted. Odisha School Horror: Several Deaf and Blind Students S*xually Assaulted by Warden in Kalahandi.

The Odisha Police have formed multiple teams to track down Sanjeeb Sahu and the woman. While the primary accused has been identified as a resident of Badachhapapali in Kantamal, he and his accomplices have reportedly switched off their mobile devices and are frequently changing locations.

Current Status:

Police have launched raids in neighbouring districts. Firearms Probe: Authorities are also investigating the source of the illegal firearm used during the staged interception.

Authorities are also investigating the source of the illegal firearm used during the staged interception. Family Statements: Both families have been summoned for further questioning to determine if there were prior negotiations or threats that were suppressed.

Cases of staged abductions following forced or arranged marriages are not uncommon in regional India. Often, individuals who feel unable to voice their dissent during wedding preparations use the "kidnapping" narrative as a desperate measure to escape their new domestic situations. However, the use of illegal firearms to stage such events has raised serious concerns for the Odisha administration regarding public safety and the escalation of "filmy-style" crimes in rural areas.

