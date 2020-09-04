Bhubaneswar, September 4: A man from Odisha's Cuttack district has been arrested on charges of posting hate messages against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and some religious leaders on social media, said police on Friday. Uttar Pradesh: Suspended Sub-Inspector Booked for Social Media Posts Against PM Narendra, CM Yogi Adityanath.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday arrested the accused identified as Sayad Hassan Ahmed, 40, a resident of Kusumbhi village in Salipur. The case was registered at Singhabali police station under Baghpat district. Hate Speech Row: Ravi Shankar Prasad Hits Out at Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Raises Questions on High-Level Inquiry Against Facebook India.

The accused has been booked under different sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Sedition charge, police said. Ahmed faces charges of posting threats against eminent personalities, said police.

