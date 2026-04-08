A shocking incident has emerged from the temple town of Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, where a minor girl has leveled serious allegations of s*xual assault against a local priest, identified as Baba Prakash Sharma. Following the complaint, the Mathura police registered an FIR and successfully took the accused into custody.

The gravity of the situation was captured in a viral video circulating on social media. The footage shows the young girl in a state of visible trauma, roaming the road with her mother while weeping. In the video, she can be heard screaming, “Isne Mera rape kiya hai”(He has raped me), a cry for justice that has sparked outrage across the region. Kawardha Shocker: Married Woman Lures Minor Boy To Hotel After Befriending Him on Social Media, Rapes Him; Arrested.

Priest Held After Minor Alleges Rape

संदर्भित प्रकरण के सम्बन्ध में थाना जैत पर सुसंगत धाराओ में अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया, अग्रिम विधिक कार्यवाही प्रचलित है। — MATHURA POLICE (@mathurapolice) April 7, 2026

Circle Officer (CO) Sadar, Mathura, PP Singh, confirmed that the investigation is active and multifaceted. While the police are prioritizing the minor's allegations, they are also scrutinizing a complex financial background involving the survivor’s mother and the accused.

Regarding the legal proceedings, CO Singh stated: “The police have taken the accused into custody and are questioning him. We are investigating the entire matter.” Andhra Pradesh Horror: Woman Govt Employee Gagged, Hands Tied and Raped at Knifepoint in Macherla; Accused Inserts Iron Rod in Private Parts.

The investigation has uncovered that a significant debt existed between the two parties. According to the police, the survivor’s mother had borrowed a total of INR 15 lakh from the priest. “The survivor’s mother had taken a loan of INR 15 lakh from the accused. Around INR 5 lakh has already been repaid, while INR 10 lakh is still pending,” the Circle Officer added.

The Mathura police are currently examining whether the s*xual assault charges and the monetary dispute are interconnected. The minor has been sent for a formal medical examination to collect forensic evidence. Authorities have assured that they are looking into every detail of the "financial angle" alongside the primary criminal charges to ensure a thorough and transparent probe.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2026 09:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).