Rajnagar, March 23: In yet another incident of sexual assault, a 19-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by two youths on Monday. The accused duo, both migrant labourers from West Bengal, were arrested by Rajnagar police station on Tuesday.

As per the report published by the New Indian Express, the accused were identified as Rahul Mandal (22) and Prabodh Mandal (21) of Mirzapur village in West Bengal. The accused duo was working as labourers in Rajnagar for the last six months. On Monday, the accused invited the woman to their rented house on the pretext of some work where they sexually violated her. The accused duo threatened to kill her if she spoke to anyone about the incident. The victim, however, shared her ordeal with her father. They approached the police station and filed a complaint against the accused. Gujarat Horror: Three Men Gangrape Friend's Minor Niece In Ahmedabad, Arrested.

Upon interrogation, the accused duo confessed to their crime. Both accused have been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

