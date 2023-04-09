Puri, April 9: In yet another incident of crimes against women, a man allegedly killed a woman after she resisted a rape bid at Palaspata village under Baunsuni police station limits in Odisha's Balangir district on Friday. The accused was caught by the locals just when he was about to escape and thrashed him. He was later handed over to the police and was subsequently arrested.

According to a report published by the Times of India, the accused was identified as Ugrasen Sethi (35), who was a member of a 'Danda Nacha' group that is currently in the village for a performance. He was admitted to the hospital after he was beaten by the villagers. The deceased was named as Suryakanti Pradhan (35), a teacher by profession. The woman lived with her husband and they have two children. Maharashtra Shocker: Girl Brutally Killed, Head Smashed With Stone After Rape Bid in Raigad's Khalapur; Accused Arrested.

The incident occurred when the woman was alone at home in the evening as her husband was away for some work. Taking advantage of the situation, the accused forcibly entered the house and attempted to assault the woman sexually. The police seized a vegetable chopper that was used as a murder weapon. A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Gujarat Shocker: 40-Year-Old Woman Found Dead in Rickshaw in Bhavnagar; Cops Suspect Rape Bid.

In a similar incident, a minor girl was allegedly shot dead for opposing a rape attempt at a village in Bihar’s Rohtas district in January this year. The incident took place when the victim along with her 13-year-old sister were going to an outhouse to serve food to her ailing father. Two people approached them and pushed them towards a nearby bush

