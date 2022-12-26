Navi Mumbai, December 26: A man was arrested by the police for allegedly killing a minor girl after attempting to rape her in Khalapur. The minor's body was found in the forest area of Kargaon village on December 18. Reportedly, the girl's body was lying in the forest for several hours before being discovered. After an intense probe into the matter, the cops nabbed the accused within 8 days. Punjab Shocker: Youth Attempts Rape Bid on Co-Worker’s Minor Daughter in Mohali, Arrested.

According to the report published by the Times of India, the accused was identified as Ajay Chavan (19), a kargaon villager. He confessed to his crime after a rigorous interrogation. Earlier, it was suspected that the girl was attacked by some wild animals which seemed prima facie as her body bore injuries as it was bitten by stray dogs. However, the death due to an animal attack was ruled out after the post-mortem report suggested that the girl died due to strangulation and head injuries. Bihar Shocker: Patna High Court Advocate Attempts Rape Bid on Intern Inside Office, Arrested.

The cops zeroed in on the accused after he gave evasive statements when the cops questioned the people who had seen the girl going into the forest area. During the interrogation, the accused revealed that he saw the girl alone walking along the isolated road near the forest. He followed her and forcibly took her inside the forest and attempted to rape her. The accused was then booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO Act.

