Puri, October 31: A woman in Odisha’s Angul district reportedly chopped off her husband’s genitals after a bitter fight at their village. The incident occurred at Kandasar village within Nalco police limits on Sunday night. The victim was rushed to a hospital where his condition is said to be critical.

According to the report published by the New Indian Express, the victim, Paramananda Muduli (45), was suspicious of his wife's fidelity. The couple would often fight over this. On Sunday night, the victim again accused his wife of having an illicit affair with someone. An argument broke out between the two, which soon turned violent. Infuriated over the man’s allegation, the woman allegedly took out a knife and cut her husband’s genitals. Odisha Shocker: Mother-Son, Daily Wager Found Hacked to Death by Assailants in Kalahandi.

Upon hearing Paramananda’s cries, the neighbours arrived at his residence to find him severely bleeding. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital. According to sources, his health is in a critical state. Pradeep Mahanta, the Nalco IIC, mentioned that the police have not received any formal complaint about the incident. Odisha Shocker: 15-Year-Old Student Beaten to Death by Friends During Dispute Over EarPods in Rourkela, Two Arrested.

In another incident, a young man killed his five-year-old son at Odisha's Sheetalpada slum under Uditnagar police station as a form of revenge. Police sources said the accused, Rajesh Lakra (26), suspected the fidelity of his wife, and he committed the crime with the intention of framing her for the murder. The incident came to light after the accused falsely tried to impress upon his neighbours that his wife, Gunu Lakra (24), killed their son Aryan.

