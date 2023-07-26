A construction crane in Hell's Kitchen, located on the west side of Manhattan near Hudson Yards, caught fire and partially collapsed, leading to a tense situation. According to reports, firefighters from the FDNY are on the scene working to control the blaze that started before 7:30 am on July 26. Fortunately, there have been no reports of injuries, but as a safety measure, buildings and streets in the area are being evacuated while traffic is diverted. A viral video clip capturing the incident has emerged, showcasing the magnitude of the emergency. Tiffany Store in US Caught on Fire Video: Blaze Erupts at Basement of New York City's Iconic Store.

Construction Crane Collapses After Catching Fire in Hell's Kitchen

Crane has collapsed in Hells Kitchen, New York.pic.twitter.com/OXvMT71Unr — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 26, 2023

Just watched a crane fall and pummel a building on the other side of the block! #nyc #fire pic.twitter.com/YFyaurRglN — Jimmy 💃🏻 (@jimmy_farring) July 26, 2023

