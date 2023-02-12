Bhubaneswar, February 12: In an unfortunate incident, a six-year-old girl child died and his younger sister turned critically ill after they consumed toad meat cooked in their house. TOI reported that the father of the girls was upset that the toad had entered his house and had asked his family to consume it.

Munna Munda of Guruda New Colony under Joda Block within Bambebari police station caught a toad inside their house last night and cooked it for dinner. He along with his two minor daughters Sumitra and Muni consumed the toad curry. Kerala Man Declared 'Dead' and 'Cremated' Months Ago Found Alive in Goa

Later in the night, the children's condition turned critical and both the girls started vomiting while their father Munna who also ate the curry, faced no complication. The children were rushed to Keonjhar District Headquarters Hospital where the elder one passed away. After treatment, the younger girl child has been sent home. Karnataka: Student Found Dead in Hostel Under Mysterious Circumstances in Raichur, Parents Allege Sexual Harassment.

Police rushed to Guruda, a remote village under Bamebari police station, about 70 km from Keonjhar, after learning about the incident. Police started a probe after registering an unnatural death case in Bamebari police station.

The dead body was handed over to the family after post-mortem in the presence of Bambebari SI Ajamani Tudu. Notably, toads are considered toxic and, therefore, not safe to eat. Toads skin contains toxic secretions and their ingestion can cause serious and sometimes fatal reactions. Depending on the species and quantity of toxins ingested, toads can cause severe reactions and death.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2023 11:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).