Ola to Run in Mumbai Amid COVID-19 Lockdown For Essential Medical Trips, Cab Company Ties Up With BMC

Ola Cabs | (Photo Credits: File Image)

Mumbai, April 15: Ola Cabs, the leading private ridesharing company, announced that it would ply in Mumbai during the coronavirus lockdown. The cab service provider has tied up with city's civic body - Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) - to provide essential medical trips in all wards of the city. Dharavi Reports Five New COVID-19 Cases; Slum Area Tally 60.

The cab service are primarily aimed at ferrying health workers and paramedical staff to the medical facilities from their homes and vica versa amid the ongoing lockdown. Services for other than medical purposes will remain suspended, in accordance to the lockdown guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

"Ola has partnered with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to enable essential medical trips in Mumbai. BMC has been provided with dedicated cars for every ward in the city to ferry health workers and paramedical staff across wards and their homes," the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajendra Tope also welcomed the tie-up between Ola and BMC. "We look forward to working with Ola to find more ways of helping Mumbaikars in our fight against Covid-19 in the true spirit of the city," he said.

Mumbai is the worst-affected in India due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The city alone accounts for 1,756 out of the 11,498 cases recorded in the nation so far. The death toll in the city has breached the 100-mark, whereas, the overall fatality count in India is 377.