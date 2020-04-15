Dharavi Reports Five New COVID-19 Cases; Slum Area Tally 60

Dharavi slums in Mumbai. (Photo Credit: PTI)

Mumbai, April 15: Five more persons tested positive to coronavirus in Dharavi, taking the total number of such cases in Mumbai's slum area to 60, a senior civic official said on Wednesday. All the new patients - three males and two females - are from the Mukund Nagar locality of Dharavi.

"Contact-tracing of high risk contacts of new patients is under progress," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said. So far, seven COVID-19 patients from Dharavi have died. Dharavi is one the biggest slum areas in Asia.

