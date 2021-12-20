New Delhi, December 20: The national capital Delhi on Monday reported two new cases of Omicron, taking the tally to 24 in the city. According to Delhi Health Department, of the 24 cases, 12 have been discharged from the hospital and the remaining 12 are under treatment. Following the rise in the new Covid variant Omicron infection in the city, Delhi government has prepared 65 oxygen beds operational at Commonwealth Games Villages Covid centre.

Meanwhile, the capital city has also reported substantial rise in the daily Covid caseload. Delhi on Sunday reported 107 fresh Covid cases which is the highest single-day case in the last six months. According to the health department, the city had reported highest of 115 cases on June 25. The Covid infection rate in the city has also climbed to 0.17 per cent.

In the wake of a steady rise in the Omicron cases, the Delhi government has designated four new private hospitals for its tretment. Earlier, only Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital was designated for Omicron treatment. India Reports 6,563 New COVID-19 Cases, 132 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Recovery Rate at 98.39%.

The government has notified Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital, Max Saket, Fortis Vasant Kunj and Batra Hospital Tughlakabad for the treatment of Omicron on payment basis with immediate effect. With addition of these four private hospitals, now the new Covid variant Omicron will be treated in total five hospitals in Delhi.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 20, 2021 12:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).