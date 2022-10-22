Mumbai, October 22: A 54-year-old woman has been duped with Rs 8.46 lakh after she clicked on a fraudulent Facebook advertisement about a 'buy one get one free' offer for Rs 200 for Maharaja Bhog Thalis, the Bandra police said on Thursday.

In her complaint, the woman claimed that while trying to pay Rs 200 online for the two thalis, she inadvertently allowed remote access to her phone using which cyber criminals stole the money from her bank account. The woman, who lives with her brother, told the police that the lost her bank savings and some shares. The actual price of the thali is around 1500 rupees. Mumbai Shocker: Commerce Student Duped of Rs 44,200 After He Orders 30,000 Eggs To Start Business

According to a report in TOI, the cybercrime victim read an advertisement on Facebook on Wednesday regarding the Maharaja Bhog Thalis being sold at Rs 200. Mumbai Shocker: Dadar Woman Duped of Rs 47,000 After Fraudsters Clone Her Cheque, Forge Signature

The victim clicked on the link after which the fraudster asked her to fill in her bank details and mobile number. She received a phone call from the fraudster who then sent her another link that verified her account details.

The victim was then made to download and install a remote-access app, which was used to read the one-time passwords (OTP) sent to her phone, following which the fraudster transferred Rs 8.46 lakh from her account in 27 transactions.

The woman rushed to her bank after she received multiple transaction messages realising that she has became the victim of cyber fraud. She then approached the Bandra police who registered an FIR.

