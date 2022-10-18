Mumbai, October 18: In what can be seen as a new form of fraud, a woman was allegedly duped to the tune of Rs 47,000 after an unidentified person cloned her cheque. The incident came to light after the woman, a resident of Dadar received a message from her bank stating that Rs 47,000 was debited from her account. Interestingly, the message also said that the money was debited by cheque.

Speaking to Mid-day, the woman identified as Hutoxi Panthaki said, "I rushed to the bank the next day. The staff there initially insisted that I must have issued the cheque in the name of Mithon Kumar. The bank staff was convinced only after I showed them the blank leaves of my chequebook." Online Fraud: Pune Woman Duped of Over Rs 12 Lakh By a Man Posing as US Cosmetic Surgeon on Dating App.

The woman also suspected someone must have also forged her signature which is mandatory for banking transactions while issuing cheques. The woman was take abcak when she receive the text from HDFC bank as she did not issue any cheque. After receiving the message, the woman cross checked her chequebook only to find all the leaves in the book.

When the woman visited the bank to alert them about the discrepancy, the officials showed her a duplicate copy of the cheque which was allegedly issued on her name. "They told me that they had found out where the cheque was deposited, so there was no need for me to file a police complaint." Online Fraud in Bhubaneswar: 50-Year-Old Engineer Duped of Rs 25 Lakh By WhatsApp ’Friend’.

Interestingly, the bank where the woman's money was deposited credited the amount back to Panthaki's account. An HDFC spokesperson said, "A physical cheque was presented under Cheque Truncation System to another bank... We will go to the police after some verification, and have also asked Panthaki to file a police complaint."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 18, 2022 03:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).