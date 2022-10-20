Mumbai, October 20: In a yet another incident of online fraud, a student from Mumbai was allegedly duped to the tune of Rs 44,200 after he ordered 30,000 eggs. The incident came to light after the 22-year-old student filed a complaint of cheating with the Charkop police. The victim has been identified as Ajay Gupta. Police officials said that Gupta had ordered 30,000 eggs in 2021 for his emerging business.

According to reports, Gupta had paid Rs 44,200 as advance amount for his order. Cops said that the student placed the order for the eggs to a man whom he came across through Justdial. Police officials also said that the Gupta was asked to pay Rs 47,250 for 'insurance' after he paid nearly 40 percent of the total amount including the GST. Mumbai Shocker: Man Beats Security Guard to Death With Bamboo Sticks for Not Allowing Him To Consume Alcohol in Powai.

However, Gupta refused to pay the additional amount and asked the man for a refund but the accused identified as Gurmeet Singh, turned down his request. After the man refused to return the money, Gupta sought the police's help but the on-duty officer refused to filed his complaint. Following this, Gupta approached a court in May 2022 which then directed the police to register a complaint. After a complaint was filed, the police booked three people.

An officer privy to the case said that Gupta, a final-year BCom student wanted to start his own business and so he ordered so many eggs and decided to become an wholesaler in eggs. Speaking to mid-day, the student said, "I happened to spot the address of Paradise Exports on Justdial and registered myself on the company’s website. Within minutes, I received a call from the dealer, Singh, who asked for Rs 95 for a tray of 30 eggs. When I told him that I wanted 1,000 trays as I was starting a business, he agreed to supply them at the rate of Rs 85 per tray." Mumbai Shocker: Govandi Man Wears Burqa To Avoid Money Lenders, Gets Thrashed in Dharavi on Suspicion of Being Child-Lifter.

He further added, "When the deal was finalised, he asked me to deposit 40 per cent of the total amount and told me to pay the rest after receiving the shipment. Trusting him, I paid Rs 34,000." After finalising the deal, Gupta asked Singh about the delivery who in return asked him to pay GST, which Gupta obliged too. However, the same night Gupta received a call from an unknown person who told him that Singh is a fraud person, who cheated many others. The Charkop police have registered a case against the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the IT act.

