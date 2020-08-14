A heartfelt tribute to Covid warriors of India, ranging from high-end officers to daily workers, Naman Hai, talks about empowerment, dedication, selfless act of kindness and our leader PM Narendra Modi. Another Producer Shalini Shrivastav,Owner of Breakfree Meaningful Media and entertainment Pvt ltd, has produced this song as a salute to the warriors in this unique idea with Zest Melange, and together they come out with an extraordinary video song which other corporate houses will follow.

The song is outJust Click on link https://bit.ly/2POa6V2 And get Amazed quickly. It’s been written, composed and crooned by Jeet Pramanik and beautifully directed by Rajeev Shrivastava.

As much as the song is inspirational, the makers journey from an ultra-successful businessman to song producer is nothing sort of inspiration as well. Talking about the circumstances which lead team Zest Melange to "Naman Hai", Dhruv said, “I believe in my leader, Narendra Modi. I was running a successful business but once he called for digital India, I turned my entire company into E-commerce enterprise. Our leader called out "Vocal for Local", we’re only company in India, which manufactures clothing which is made in Indian, made for India.

Dhruv also expressed his gratitude towards Shri Yogi Adityanath

“Gorakhnath Mandir”

Guptashwar Pandey

"DGP Bihar"

Dr Dinesh Kurmi

"Dr. Kurmis Multispeciality Hospital, Mumbai"

Rahul Mahajan

Nasir Johnny Walker

Vinay kumar Gautam

"DOP of Gorakhnath Mandir"

IPS Anand Vardhan Shukla

"Former IG Traffic Jaipur"

Lt.Col. Saumitra Joshi (Retd)

Suriaya Wadiwala

"Lions Club of Lonavala supremos"

Media Partner

"Ruchika Gupta of Media Fourth"

“New song is an ode to Narendra Modi and all the Covid-warriors who are contributing in their own capacity. Whether a police officer, doctor, nursing staff, attendant, cleaning crew, garbage hauler, or perhaps a common man, the song is all about inclusion and our heartfelt respect and gratitude towards the people who are stirring us through this muddy times”

Driven by a very strong belief to make this fashion desirable to the Indian corporates, Zest Mélange has the heart in the right place as they are in straight alignment with the view of pollution control as they don't use any plastic fibers and everything is Indian about. The best part about the product is that it's our pride and it's world’s best for India’s finest which won't be an overstatement. We spoke to Dhruv on the vision of the brand and here is what he says, "I see the biggest potential in the world to be us Indians and I want the true representation of them at each stage and be appreciated by it. Everything in is about quality that we can bring to the table."

The video has been shot creatively, with several depictions of emotional struggle, purity, and liberation - through the choreography, expressions and hard work of people. It doesn't use the run-of-the-mill techniques and takes the route less travelled - using more practical and real references.

Ever since the Covid-19 pandemic the world has changed and the way we operate has also changed drastically. Zest Melange took to whole “Vocal for Local" to a whole new dimension, in terms of incorporating Indian work-force to create something which has global appeal.