New Delhi, August 17: Daughter of Captain Badar Hashain, a Pakistani national and master of vessel MV Haykal who suffered a heart attack on July 13, on Monday appreciated the humanitarian gesture of the Indian government and efforts of the doctors to provide his father immediate emergency evacuation and medical treatment. Captain Hashain is travelling back to Pakistan today via the Attari-Wagah border, ANI quoted its sources as saying.

Last month, Captain Hashain suffered a heart attack while the vessel was en-route to Gopalpur in Odisha. Indian Coast Guard (ICG) responded to the request for immediate medical assistance for him and evacuated him to a hospital in Vizag. Pakistan's Agosta-90B Submarine Spotted in Middle of Chinese Warships Near Karachi by Satellite Images.

The Captain's daughter appreciated the humanitarian gesture of Indian govt and efforts of the doctors to provided immediate emergency evacuation and medical treatment. Captain Badar Hasnain is travelling back to Pakistan today via the Attari-Wagah border: Sources — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2020

“ICG’s Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (Chennai) received the request to evacuate the 60-year-old ailing Master Mr Hashain Badar, a Pakistani national having suffered a stroke and rendered being bedridden", Coast Guard had said in its release.

#ICG MRCC(CHN) coordinated Medevac of MV Haykal Pakistani Master who suffered heart stroke & reqd immediate medical assistance. Vessel bound for Gopalpur directed to close Vizag Hbr. Patient disembarked AM 13 Jul by VPT Pilot boat & shifted to hospital for further management pic.twitter.com/6qYBTu3CwV — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) July 13, 2020

Hashain was disembarked with the assistance of Vizag Port team and was shifted to the nearest hospital for treatment. On Monday, August 17, he is travelling back to Pakistan.

