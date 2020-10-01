Srinagar, October 1: Two soldiers were martyred in an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Naugam sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. Four Indian soldiers also sustained injuries in the ceasefire violation. The injured personnel were immediately shifted to the military hospital. Ceasefire Violations by Pakistan Increased by 50-60% in 2020 as Compared to Last Year, Says J&K DGP Dilbag Singh.

"Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Naugam sector, Kupwara on Thursday morning by firing mortars and other weapons," Srinagar-based Defence spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia said. The Indian Army gave a befitting reply to Pakistan. India Summons Top Pakistani Envoy Over Ceasefire Violation in Jammu & Kashmir That Killed 3 Civilians.

Tweet By ANI:

Jammu and Kashmir: Two soldiers died, four injured after Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along LoC in Nowgam Sector, Kupwara this morning. Indian Army is retaliating. — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2020

However, it is not clear whether the Pakistan Army suffered any casualty. Till September 7, Pakistan reportedly violated ceasefire around 3,100 times this year. It is the highest number of ceasefire violations by the neighbouring country in the past 17 years.

