New Delhi, September 1: The Indian Army on Tuesday released visuals to "expose" the method of operation enacted by cross-border extremist groups in Pakistan to infiltrate weapons into the Jammu & Kashmir. The modus operandi is backed by the Pakistani Army, without whose support the illegal activity cannot be executed, said a statement released by the Indian armed forces. Pakistan Threatens India With Nuclear War, Minister Sheikh Rasheed Says 'We Can Drop Atom Bombs Up To Assam.

The Indian side also shared visuals to support its claim. Movement of suspected infiltrators was captured on August 30 along the Line of Control (LoC) - de-facto border separating India and Pakistan in Kashmir - in Baramulla district. The area is based in North Kashmir.

"On 30th August, movement of suspicious persons detected along the Line of Control in Rampur Sector, Baramulla district. Movement was from a village close to LoC and suspects had crossed into Indian territory. Their move was kept under constant surveillance," said the statement issued by Chinar Corps, Indian Army.

Visuals Shared by Indian Army

The area has villages ahead of Anti-infiltration fence. The modus operandi is to leave War Like Stores in caches along LoC; which is subsequently picked up by OGWs or terrorists for further transportation into hinterland to be used for terror activities: Chinar Corps, Indian Army

After the Indian forces followed up, it was found that the suspects had left a cache of arms at certain points near the LoC. The ammunition was intended to be picked up by militants or the overground workers (OGWs) of militant outfits to handover to the insurgents.

"The area has villages ahead of anti-infiltration fence. The modus operandi is to leave War Like Stores in caches along LoC; which is subsequently picked up by OGWs or terrorists for further transportation into hinterland to be used for terror activities," the Army statement added.

"These attempts expose the desperation of Pakistan based terror groups to infiltrate weapons into J&K, with active connivance of Pakistan Army. Robust surveillance and LoC domination will continue to deny all such misadventures," it further added.

The infiltration of weapons from Pakistan was detected at a time when the Indian forces are locked in a tense stand-off against the China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) in Pangong Tso region of Ladakh border.

