Palghar, January 14: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde handed over cheques of Rs 5 lakh each to kin of three persons, including two sadhus, lynched by a mob in Palghar district in 2020. He handed over the cheques while attending a function in Virar here on Saturday. Palghar Mob Lynching Case: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Shares Names of Accused in the Brutal Incident, Says 'No Muslim Names in It'

Sadhus Kalpavriksha Giri Maharaj (70), Sushil Giri Maharaj (35) and their driver Nilesh Telgade (30) were killed by a mob while their vehicle was passing through Gadchinchale village late night on April 16 that year in the midst of the COVID-19 lockdown. Palghar Lynching Case: Supreme Court Adjourns for Two Weeks As Maharashtra Government Seeks Time To Respond

The case had made national headlines at the time and several persons who were allegedly part of the 500-strong mob were arrested and are facing trial. Speaking on the occasion, Shinde said then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has never bothered to meet the kin of these three persons. Shinde said his Shiv Sena has now given them assistance from its own funds.