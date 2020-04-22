Palghar Mob Lynching Case: Names of Accused to be Released Via WhatsApp, No Muslim in the List, Says Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, April 22: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday informed that a special IG level officer in CID is investigating the Palghar lynching incident. According to an ANI tweet, he said, "We're releasing the names of accused via WhatsApp today, there's no Muslim in that list."

He further spoke about how people are trying to bring a communal angle to this issue at a time when the entire nation is fighting against the coronavirus pandemic. "There was a sound heard in the video 'Oye Bas', people circulated it online and some called it 'Shoeb Bas', he added. Palghar Mob Lynching Case: No Communal Angle, Strict Action Being Taken Against Perpetrators, Says Uddhav Thackeray.

FIR was filed against the villagers and 110 people were arrested. 101 have been sent to police custody till April 30 and nine minors have been sent to a juvenile shelter home. On Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over the incident and sought a report from the Maharashtra government over the brutal incident.

Here's what Anil Deshmukh said:

On Monday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday categorically said there is no communal angle in the Palghar mob lynching case, adding that swift action was taken soon after the crime was reported.

Despite repeated requests from Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar to not play politics over the lynching in Palghar, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday demanded the resignation of State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

The victims included two sadhus of the Juna Akhada and driver of their vehicle. According to some reports, the mob lynched two sadhus and their driver after rumours surfaced that they were kidnapping children. At least two police vans were damaged, and some policemen were injured in the mob attack.