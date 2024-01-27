New Delhi, January 27: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said that the 7th edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ has recorded a remarkable 2.26 crore registrations on the MyGov portal. “The registration highlights the widespread enthusiasm of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ among students nationwide which is scheduled for January 29 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi,” the minister said.

The minister said that ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ has become an annual tradition which students, parents and teachers all look forward to. “Pariksha Pe Charcha will host approximately 3000 participants and will also interact with PM Modi. Two students and a teacher from each state and union territory, along with winners of the Kala Utsav, have been invited. A hundred students from Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) will also attend for the first time,” the minister said. Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: PM Narendra Modi Urges Parents Not To Pressurise Their Children, Asks Students Not To Underestimate Their Capabilities.

He said that 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' is a unique initiative led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the stress associated with examinations and promote a celebratory approach towards life, aligning with the larger movement of 'Exam Warriors.' Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: PM Narendra Modi to Interact with Students, Teachers, and Parents in Program Today.

The Ministry of Education said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fourth edition was held online, while the fifth and sixth editions returned to the town-hall format. “Last year saw enthusiastic participation, with 31.24 lakh students, 5.60 lakh teachers, and 1.95 lakh parents,” the ministry said. The ministry said that with 2.26 crore registrations, the upcoming 7th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha will generate immense anticipation.

