Chandigarh, April 22: Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, 95, has been undergoing treatment in Fortis in Mohali near here with complications of uneasiness in breathing. Rajnath Wishes Speedy Recovery for SAD Leader Parkash Singh Badal.

"In view of the criticality of Parkash Singh Badal's health, he continues to be closely monitored in the Medical ICU," the hospital said in a media bulletin. Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: At 94, Parkash Singh Badal to Become Oldest Candidate to Contest Elections.

Earlier on Saturday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh enquired about the health of five-time Chief Minister from his son, Sukhbir Badal.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 22, 2023 08:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).