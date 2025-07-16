New Delhi, July 16: From ragi millet idli and jowar upma to moong dal chilla and grilled fish with vegetables, Parliament's new 'Health Menu' plans to serve up a plateful of nutrition for lawmakers, officials and visitors to the temple of democracy. Designed at the instance of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to support wellness without sacrificing flavour, the revamped culinary offerings aim to nourish parliamentarians and officials as they navigate long hours of debate and decision-making during Parliament's sessions.

The Parliament canteen has rolled out this special menu that blends tradition with nutrition to promote healthier lifestyles in the corridors of power. Along with delicious curries and elaborate 'thalis', also on offer are millet-based meals, fibre-rich salads and protein-packed soups, part of a broader effort to support a healthy diet. Each dish has been carefully crafted to be low in carbohydrates, sodium, and calories while remaining high in essential nutrients. Besides, the Health Menu has the number of calories mentioned against the names of the dishes. Will Samosa and Jalebi Display Cigarette-Style Health Warnings? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News, Says Health Ministry’s Advisory Doesn’t Mention Warning Labels on Indian Food Products.

"Each dish is carefully curated to meet the highest nutritional standards — low in carbohydrates, low in sodium and low in calories, while being high in fibre and rich in protein," the menu stated. Millets, thrust into the national spotlight during the UN-declared International Year of Millets in 2023, take the centrestage in the menu. Highlights include 'Ragi Millet Idli' with 'Sambhar' and 'Chutney' (270 kcal), 'Jowar Upma' (206 kcal) and a sugar-free 'Mix Millet Kheer' (161 kcal).

Popular Indian staples like 'Chana Chaat' and 'Moong Dal Chilla' also feature prominently. For lighter snacks, MPs can choose from a range of colourful salads such as 'Barley' and 'Jowar Salad' (294 kcal) and 'Garden Fresh Salad' (113 kcal), alongside warming bowls of 'Roast Tomato' and 'Basil Shorba' and 'Vegetable Clear Soup'. Those preferring non-vegetarian meals have not been left out, with lean options like 'Grilled Chicken' with 'Boiled Vegetables' (157 kcal) and 'Grilled Fish' (378 kcal) on offer.

The beverage menu mirrors this health-first approach with green and herbal teas, 'Masala Sattu' and jaggery-flavoured 'Mango Panna' replacing sugar-laden sodas and traditional sweets. Recognising the urgency of promoting healthier choices, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his recent Mann Ki Baat address, stressed the need for nationwide awareness and collective action to combat obesity -- particularly through reducing edible oil consumption. ‘Let Us Not Interfere With People’s Food Habits’: Mamata Banerjee Reacts to Misleading Claims About Health Ministry Advising Cigarette-Style Health Warnings on Samosas and Jalebis.

The Lok Sabha Speaker has been organising regular health check-up camps for parliamentarians when the House is in session. Several experts have also delivered lectures on having a healthy lifestyle and diet for parliamentarians. Reinforcing this commitment, the government has launched several initiatives, including the Fit India Movement, National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD), POSHAN Abhiyaan, Eat Right India and Khelo India.