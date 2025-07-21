New Delhi, July 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday set the ruling alliance's tone for an expected discussion in Parliament's Monsoon session on Operation Sindoor, describing this sitting of parliamentarians as a "Vijay Utsav" and expressing confidence that MPs will articulate this sentiment in one voice.

In his customary remarks in Parliament complex before the session's start, Modi lauded a number of positive developments for the country and asserted that the Constitution is prevailing over bombs and guns. As naxalism's footprint shrinks fast, red zone is turning into green growth zone, he added. "This Monsoon session is a very proud session for the country. It is like a 'Vijay Utsav' (celebration of victory) for the nation. The world witnessed the capability of armed forces. They achieved their targets 100 per cent," he said.

He also noted that the Indian flag was unfurled recently at the International Space Station, a reference to Shubhanshu Shukla becoming the first Indian to set foot on the facility. PM Narendra Modi Calls Monsoon Session of Parliament As ‘Session of Celebration’, Hails National Flag Hoisting at ISS As Proud Moment for India.

The prime minister said economy was getting a boost from bountiful rains, while peace and progress have marked this decade amid low inflation and high growth. The water reservoir level has tripled compared to the past ten years, which will significantly benefit economy, he added. With the INDIA bloc uniting to demand a debate on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor and seizing on US President Donald Trump's claims of mediating a "ceasefire" between India and Pakistan to corner his government, Modi hailed the armed forces for meeting 100 per cent objectives of the military operation.

He also lauded the multi-party delegations, which comprised MPs from different parties, that visited various parts of the world to convey India's position post-Operation Sindoor for their efforts in removing the veil from the face of the master of terrorists - Pakistan. "I want to praise all these MPs and parties for this work done in national interest," he said. Different political parties may have different agendas, Modi said, stressing that there must be unity of mind in matters of national interest. 'Praying for His Long, Healthy Life': PM Narendra Modi Extends Birthday Wishes to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

The Monsoon session is a 'Vijay Utsav' (victory celebration) as the might of India's military power and capability were manifested in Operation Sindoor, he said "In Operation Sindoor, the Indian armed forces achieved their objectives 100 per cent. The armed forces under 22 minutes pulverised the masters of terrorism in their homes and reduced their hideouts to rubble," Modi said.

The military conflict with Pakistan also displayed the capability of "Made in India" weapons and has drawn the world's attention to them, he added

Modi expressed confidence that during the session MPs in one voice and with a victorious spirit will articulate these feelings that will strengthen India's military capability, inspire people, and will also give a boost to the Made in India defence capabilities. The prime minister noted that the brutal massacre in Pahalgam, which had left 26 civilians dead, had shocked the entire world and drew global attention to terrorism and its epicentre. Amid intensified operation against left wing ultras, Modi said the red corridors are turning into green growth zones.

"The country has been suffering from violent incidents from the start, be it terrorism or naxalism. But today naxalism and Maoism are shrinking at a fast rate in a big time. With the objective of uprooting naxalism, security forces are moving ahead with a new enthusiasm," he said. "I can say with pride that in the country, numerous districts have come out of the grip of naxalism and are breathing freely. Our Constitution is winning," Modi said.

He also hailed the economic transformation in the last 11 years, saying that when his government took office India was part of the fragile five but was now moving forward towards becoming the third biggest global economy. Peace and development have moved ahead shoulder to shoulder in the last decade, Modi said. Before 2014, the prime minister said India grappled with double-digit inflation. The inflation rate is now hovering around 2 per cent, and citizens are experiencing relief and improved ease of living.

The low inflation coupled with high growth reflects a strong and steady development journey, he said. Modi took office following the 10-year rule of the Congress-led UPA. That 25 crore people have grown out of poverty is widely recognised by global institutions, while initiatives like Digital India and Unified Payments Interface (UPI) are showcasing the country's emerging capabilities as global interest in its digital ecosystem is rapidly increasing, he said. He also hailed the International Labour Organisation's report that over 90 crore Indians are now covered under social security as a landmark accomplishment in social welfare, and also flagged the World Health Organisation declaring India free of trachoma, an eye disease, as a significant milestone in public health efforts.