March 16, 2025, Special Days: March 16, 2025, features a mix of cultural, health, and awareness observances. Holi Bhai Dooj celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters after Holi. Black Press Day honours the contributions of the Black press in journalism. Freedom of Information Day promotes transparency and the right to access public records. National Lips Appreciation Day encourages self-care and awareness of lip health. Food lovers celebrate National Artichoke Hearts Day and National Artichoke Day. No Selfies Day serves as a reminder to enjoy the moment without digital distractions. Public health is in focus with National Vaccination Day and National Immunization Day, emphasising the importance of vaccines. Meanwhile, animal lovers observe National Panda Day, raising awareness about panda conservation efforts. On March 16, 2025, in Mumbai, the sun will rise at 6:46 AM and set at 6:48 PM. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on March 16, 2025 (Sunday)

Holi Bhai Dooj Black Press Day Freedom of Information Day National Lips Appreciation Day National Artichoke Hearts Day National Artichoke Day No Selfies Day National Vaccination Day National Immunization Day National Panda Day Sachin Tendulkar Scored His 100th Century On This Day

Sunrise and Sunset Time on March 16, 2025

Sunrise Time: 6:46 am on Friday, 16 March 2025 (IST)

6:46 am on Friday, 16 March 2025 (IST) Sunset Time: 6:48 pm on Friday, 16 March 2025 (IST)

Famous March 16 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Alexandra Daddario Lauren Graham Bipin Rawat (16 March 1958 - 8 December 2021) James Madison (16 March 1751 - 28 June 1836) Jerry Lewis (16 March 1926 - 20 August 2017) Blake Griffin Rupert Sanders Rajpal Yadav Rannvijay Singha Jung So-min Dav Whatmore Heath Streak (16 March 1974 - 3 September 2023) Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi (16 March 1910 - 5 January 1952) Theo Walcott Potti Sreeramulu (16 March 1901 - 15 December 1952)

