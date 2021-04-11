Hyderabad, April 11: Jana Sena Party founder and Tollywood film star Pawan Kalyan has gone into self-imposed quarantine, a statement issued by the party said on Sunday.

According to the statement, several members of the JanaSena Party president's personal team, and security team have tested Covid positive. Moreover, with several members of his family also found to be Covid positive, doctors have advised Pawan Kalyan to self-quarantine as a precautionary measure.

He will, however, continue his routine party activities during quarantine, and interact with party colleagues through video conferencing, the statement said. Vakeel Saab Box Office Report Day 2: Pawan Kalyan’s Courtroom Drama Sees Steady Growth in Australia and New Zealand.

As an ally of the BJP, Pawan Kalyan has been actively campaigning for the BJP candidate Ratnamala in the Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll scheduled for April 17.

Pawan Kalyan was scheduled to participate in an election campaign meeting in Tirupati along with BJP national President J.P. Nadda on April 12.

Pawan Kalyan is also currently riding high on the response to his latest movie 'Vakeel Saab' -- a remake of Amitabh Bachchan starrer "Pink" -- released this week to packed houses.

