Pawan Kalyan’s Courtroom Drama Vakeel Saab had a decent start in Australia and New Zealand circuit and managed to rake in Rs 85 lakh and Rs 5 lakh on day 1 respectively. Talking about the day two numbers of Power star's film, there has been a steady growth in Box-office collection as Valeek Saab manages to mint Rs 1.21 crore in Australia and Rs 10.10 lakhs in New Zealand on Day 2. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the Box-Office statistics of Vakeel Saab in abroad.

Check Out Taran Adarsh's Tweet Below:

