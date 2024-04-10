Sunrisers Hyderabad consolidated on the fifth position in the IPL 2024 points table after a two-run victory over Punjab Kings at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh. Batting first, SRH faced adversaries by losing quick wickets at the top but Nitish Kumar Reddy's half-century powered them to a competitive total. Chasing it, PBKS weren't off to a great start as well and despite an inspired effort from Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma at the end, PBKS ended up short by two runs. Pat Cummins Catch Video: Watch Sunrisers Hyderabad Captain Grab Stunner to Dismiss Sam Curran During PBKS vs SRH IPL 2024.

Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and opted to bowl first. The new ball swung in the powerplay and using it Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh troubled the SRH top order batters. Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma and Aiden Markram were dismissed in no time and SRH had to bring Rahul Tripathi as the impact sub to arrest the collapse but it didn't end being fruitful. Heinrich Klaasen didn't get a big innings as well and everything came down on the young shoulders of Nitish Kumar Reddy, who played a solid counter-attacking knock. With the support of Shahbaz Ahmed and Abdul Samad, SRH reached a competitive score of 182/9.

Chasing it, PBKS were off to a poor start too. Jonny Bairstow played a nothing shot and Shikhar Dhawan got stumped. Sam Curran staged a short fight back but things kept getting difficult for PBKS. Sikander Raza played a short and impactful cameo along with Jitesh Sharma but the target still seemed far away. It was Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma again who played some big shots under pressure and nearly reached the target. With 29 required of the final over, PBKS could only score 26 and lost the game by two runs.

PBKS vs SRH Stat Highlights:

# This is the fourth narrowest margin of defeat for PBKS in IPL (by 2 runs)

# This is the narrowest margin of win for SRH in IPL (by 2 runs)

# SRH now has the fourth highest win% (68.18% against PBKS) against an opponent in IPL (10+ matches)

# First uncapped player in IPL to score 50+ runs, take a wicket and bag a catch in an IPL match

# Youngest uncapped player in IPL to score 50+ runs, take a wicket and bag a catch in an IPL match

# Punjab Kings scored the lowest Powerplay total in IPL 2024 (27/4)

# Eighth time Shikhar Dhawan has been dismissed stumped in IPL - joint most time for a batter along side Suresh Raina & Robin Uthappa

# Fourth time Jonny Bairstow has been dismissed by Pat Cummins

# Sixth over is the second earliest an Impact Sub has been activated by a team in IPL

# Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the second pacer to take 2 or more wickets via stumping in IPL

# Bhuvneshwar Kumar now has the second most maidens in IPL (13)

# Arshdeep Singh now is the fourth highest wicket taker among Indian left-arm pacers with over 150 wickets in T20s (151*)

# Abhishek Sharma completed 1000 runs in IPL for SRH

# Abhishek Sharma is the first SRH uncapped batter to complete 1000 runs in IPL. Shikhar Dhawan Stumping Video: Watch Heinrich Klaasen Showcase Quick Reflexes to Dismiss Punjab Kings Skipper Off Bhuvneshwar Kumar During PBKS vs SRH IPL 2024 Match.

In a closely fought contest between two sides who came with victories behind them, it was SRH who came up with the upper hand. A big win for them, as despite their reputed top order failing, they could secure two points from the game. While for PBKS it was a disappointing loss as they were in an position of advantage for a significant portion of the game.

