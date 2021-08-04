New Delhi, August 4: The prices of petrol and diesel have been kept unchanged by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on Wednesday, August 4. This marks the 18th consecutive day when the rates of petrol and diesel have remained same. The prices of petrol are at a record high and crossed the Rs 100-mark in metros and several cities across the country. In Delhi the price of petrol on Wednesday stands at Rs 101.84 per litre while that of diesel is Rs 89.87 per litre.

The prices of petrol and diesel in Mumbai stand at Rs 107.83 per litre on Wednesday, August 4. While the price of diesel in the Maharashtra's capital city stood at Rs 97.45 per litre on Wednesday, August 4. The price of petrol breached Rs 100-mark in Mumbai on May 29 and remained above it since then. World May See Peak of Petrol, Diesel Demand by 2035 but Not in India, Says Oil Ministry Official.

Check Prices Of Petrol & Diesel In Metro Cities On August 4, 2021 Here:

City Petrol Price Diesel Price Delhi Rs 101.84 Rs 89.87 Mumbai Rs 107.83 Rs 97.45 Kolkata Rs 102.08 Rs 93.02 Chennai Rs 102.49 Rs 94.39

In Kolkata the prices of petrol and diesel stand at Rs 102.08 per litre on Wednesday. The rate of diesel in West Bengal's capital city stood at Rs 93.02 per litre respectively on Wednesday, August 4. The prices of petrol and diesel in Chennai stand at Rs 102.49 per litre and Rs 94.39 per litre respectively on Wednesday.

