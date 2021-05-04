New Delhi, May 4 On the expected lines, oil companies did not wait long post declaration of state election results to raise the price of auto fuels -- petrol and diesel across the country.

Accordingly, the petrol and diesel prices increased by 15 paise and 18 paise per litre to Rs 90.55 and Rs 80.91 per litre respectively on Tuesday in Delhi.

Prior to the increase, petrol and diesel were being retailed at Rs 90.40 and 80.73 per litre respectively in the national Capital. The two auto fuel prices were static for 18 days prior to this increase.

Across the country as well the petrol and diesel prices increased on Tuesday but its quantum varied depending on the level of local levies in respective states. Petrol and Diesel Prices in India on May 4, 2021: Fuel Price Hiked After 18 Days; Check Rates in Mumbai, Delhi and Other Metro Cities

IANS had written earlier that OMCs may increase the retail price of petrol and diesel post state elections as they were incurring losses to the tune of Rs 2-3 per litre by holding the price line despite higher global crude and product prices. The oil companies had already increased the ATF prices by 6.7 per cent effective this month.

OMCs benchmark retail fuel prices to a 15-day rolling average of global refined products' prices and dollar exchange rate. In the last fortnight global oil prices have hovered in $66-67 a barrel range higher than the levels when petrol and diesel prices were last revised.

The price of the two auto fuels had fallen by 16 paise and 14 paise per litre respectively on April 15 after a 15-day break when OMCs kept its prices static. Thereafter revision of fuel prices have been halted.

The OMCs went on price cut for the first time this year on two consecutive days --- March 24 and 25 after keeping oil prices steady for the past 24 days. It again reduced the price on March 30. Thereafter, fuel prices have remained unchanged for the past 15 days before falling again on April 15. In all petrol prices have fallen by 77 paise per litre while diesel by 74 paise per litre in 2021 so far.

Earlier, petrol and diesel prices increased 26 times in 2021 with the two auto fuels increasing by Rs 7.46 and Rs 7.60 per litre respectively so far this year.

With global crude prices at over $ 67 a barrel mark, OMCs may revise fuel prices upwards again if there is any further firming up.

