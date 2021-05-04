New Delhi, May 4: Fuel prices in India were hiked across the metros cities in India on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. The oil marketing companies decided to rise prices after a pause of 18 consecutive days. In Delhi, the petrol prices have been increased by 15 paise. With the latest hike, petrol now costs Rs 90.55 per litre from Rs 90.40 per litre earlier. Meanwhile, the price of diesel has been increased by 18 paise from Rs 80.73 per litre to Rs 80.91 per litre.

According to the latest changes in fuel prices by the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), in Mumbai, petrol now costs Rs 96.95 per litre while diesel is priced at Rs 87.98 per litre. In Chennai, the price of petrol on May 4 is Rs 92.55 while diesel is being sold at Rs 85.90 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 90.76 and Rs 83.78 respectively. World May See Peak of Petrol, Diesel Demand by 2035 but Not in India, Says Oil Ministry Official.

Check Petrol and Diesel Prices in Metro Cities on May 4, 2021:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi Rs 90.55/ litre Rs 80.91/ litre Mumbai Rs 96.95/ litre Rs 87.98/ litre Chennai Rs 92.55/ litre Rs 85.90/ litre Kolkata Rs 90.76/ litre Rs 83.78/ litre

At present, fuel prices are the highest in Mumbai among the other metro cities. The price of Petrol and diesel vary across states in India due to the value-added tax. The price of the domestic fuels are aligned to the global crude oil prices by state-run oil marketing companies - Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum. The new changes in fuel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am each day.

