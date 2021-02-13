Bhopal, February 13: The price of premium petrol skyrocketed in Bhopal shooting over Rs 100 on Saturday from Rs 99.73 a day before. The cost of the fuel in the capital city of Madhya Pradesh was recorded at Rs 100.04. Following the spike in price, several petrol pumps in the city stopped selling the premium petrol. Meanwhile, the price of normal petrol stands at Rs 96.39 today in Bhopal.

It has been reported by News18, that the three digit price of the premium petrol was not being displayed by the old machines at stations, leading the vendors to halt its sales to the customers. The spike also marks the increase in price of the petrol by the government companies for the fifth day in a row. The cost of petrol is being raised by around 30 paise in various metro cities around the country. Fuel Price After Budget 2021-22: Agriculture Infrastructure Cess Introduced of Rs 2.5 on Petrol, Rs 4 on Diesel.

The Congress party lashed out at Shivraj Singh Chauhan's-led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh over soaring petrol and diesel prices in the state. Former Minister and Congress Leader Jeetu Patwari reportedly said, that the petrol prices in the state have considerably increased over last seven years, adding that is party will intensify the protest against the spike in fuel prices.

