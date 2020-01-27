PFI Link With Anti-CAA Protests: Indira Jaising, Kapil Sibal Quash Allegations of Receiving Money From Popular Front of India

Indira Jaising, anti-CAA protests and Kapil Sibal. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

New Delhi, January 27: Supreme Court's senior advocates Indira Jaising and Kapil Sibal on Monday quashed the allegations receiving money from Popular Front of India in relations with anti CAA protests or for any other reason or purpose whatsoever. Indira Jaising even issued a statement regarding the news that is being spread in the media.

Issuing a clarification on the allegations of receiving Rs 4 lakhs from PFI, Jaising took to Twitter and wrote, "It has been brought to my notice that information is being circulated on various media platforms that I am in receipt of Rs 4 lakhs from PFI in relation to anti-CAA protests. I completely and vehemently deny having received any money from PFI at any point of time, or receiving any money from any organization in relation to anti-CAA protests." Popular Front of India Financed Anti-CAA Protests, Says ED; Outfit Refutes Allegation.

She also slammed the media organisations for acting in an irresponsible manner in circulating the note without any verification of its authenticity. She also hinted to take legal action who are trying to scandalise her reputation.

Here's a tweet by Indira Jaising:

Apart from Jaising, another senior advocate of Supreme Court Kapil Sibal slammed the media and asked them to do some homework. He said, "Media has put up a story that ED told them that CAA protests are funded by PFI & part of that funding has come to some advocates,including me. I wish both the media & those who leaked these stories did a bit of homework because they wouldn't have leaked it otherwise."

However, Sibal, who also happens to be senior Congress leader suspected a motive behind it. He said, "he motive is very simple destroy people's reputation by lies, lies & more lies. This seems to be part of their propaganda machine, supported by this govt and taken over by media 'bhakts' on social media." It is to be known that Uttar Pradesh government had written to the Union Home Ministry asking to ban PFI. It had alleged that PFI had taken funding from infringe groups to organise protest rallies against CAA in the state.