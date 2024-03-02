Ghaziabad, March 2: In yet another dog bite incident in Uttar Pradesh, a 10-year-year old girl was severely injured in an attack by a pet pitbull dog in Shalimar Garden Area, Ghaziabad. The girl, who was visiting her friend's house, was mauled by the latter's pet dog. The minor girl sustained severe cuts and injuries during the dog bite incident that happened on Thursday, February 29. The victim's parents lodged a complaint with police against the dog owner but later withdrew the case after they agreed to cover the expenses for the girl's treatment.

According to a report in Times of India, the 10-year-old was attacked by the pitbull (one of the "ferocious" dog breeds) as soon as she entered her friend's house at 6:30 pm on the fateful day. The dog, which was unleashed at that time seizing the opportunity, jumped on the girl. As per reports, the minor suffered severe lacerations on her face, chest, and intimate areas. Due to the severity of her wounds she underwent two surgical procedures, including a plastic surgery. Pitbull Attack in Delhi: Pet Dog Attacks 7-Year-Old Girl in Jagatpuri, Case Registered.

“My daughter suffered severe injuries to her face, eyes, stomach, and private parts. She was also unconscious for some time and then we took her to Max hospital for treatment. We went to the police station to lodge a complaint and had asked for the cost of treatment from the family,” the victim’s mother said. The girl's family, subsequently, retracted the complaint as the family agreed to pay for the medical treatment. An official at Max hospital told the publication that the girl was discharged on Friday. Dog Attack in Barwani: Two-Year-Old Boy Mauled to Death by Pack of Stray Dogs in Madhya Pradesh.

A similar incident was reported from Delhi's Jagatpuri area, where a seven-year-old girl was allegedly bitten and dragged by a pitbull dog on Saturday. The girl suffered grave injuries during the dog bite incident. Sharing the details, police said that a (PCR) call was received on Friday, at 8:47 p.m., about a girl being attacked by a pitbull. Upon reaching the spot, the cops found the girl, accompanied by her mother at their residence on Gali No.2, Jagatpuri, with visible dog bite injuries. Subsequently, the victim and her mother were taken to Hedgewar Hospital for preparing the Medico-Legal Case (MLC).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 02, 2024 01:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).