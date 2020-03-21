PM Narendra Modi Appeals to Workers Heading Back to Villages Due to Coronavirus Shutdown to 'Stay Put Wherever You Are'

File image of PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed workers and daily wage earners to stay put wherever they are rather than heading back to their native places. His appeal came amidst massive rush seen at railway stations in metro cities, as labourers in large numbers are rushing back to their villages in wake of shutdown imposed in cities due to coronavirus outbreak. Catch all the live updates related to coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.

Due to the mass gathering at railway stations and bus depots, along with the crowded journey they would undertake, the workers are posing a threat of virus outbreak in the villages where they are headed to, Modi said. In interest of their families and their native places, along with the national interest at large, those considering to head back to their homes must stay put where they are, the PM appealed on social media.

See PM Modi's Tweets

मेरी सबसे प्रार्थना है कि आप जिस शहर में हैं, कृपया कुछ दिन वहीं रहिए। इससे हम सब इस बीमारी को फैलने से रोक सकते हैं। रेलवे स्टेशनों, बस अड्डों पर भीड़ लगाकर हम अपनी सेहत के साथ खिलवाड़ कर रहे हैं। कृपया अपनी और अपने परिवार की चिंता करिए, आवश्यक न हो तो अपने घर से बाहर न निकलिए। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 21, 2020

"Due to the threat of coronavirus, several of my brothers and sisters are leaving the cities where they earn their livelihood and heading back to the villages. By travelling in a huge crowd, they are increasing the risk of spreading the virus. Wherever you are headed to, coronavirus will turn into a threat there as well. Your family and village would also face the danger," the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter in Hindi.

"I appeal everyone to stay put in the cities where you currently are. In this way, we can together stop the disease from further spreading. By creating rush at railway stations and bus stops, we are playing with our healths. Kindly pay attention to the well being of yours and your family members. If not necessitated, then do not step out of your houses," Modi added.

The PM's appeal comes on a day when the coronavirus infections toll crossed the 280-mark in India. Maharashtra emerged as the worst affected with the total number of positive cases climbing to 63, followed by 52 in Kerala. The death toll remains at four, with no fresh fatality being recorded on Saturday, by the time this report was published.