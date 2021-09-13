The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated Shri Bhupendra Patel on taking oath as Chief Minister of Gujarat. He also praised Vijay Rupani Ji and said that during his five years as CM, Vijay Rupani Ji has undertaken many people-friendly measures. He worked tirelessly for all sections of society.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said;

"Congratulations to Bhupendra Bhai on taking oath as CM of Gujarat. I have known him for years and have seen his exemplary work, be it in the BJP Organisation or in civic administration and community service. He will certainly enrich Gujarat’s growth trajectory. @Bhupendrapbjp Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As New Chief Minister of Gujarat, Becomes 17th CM of State.

During his five years as CM, Vijay Rupani Ji has undertaken many people-friendly measures. He worked tirelessly for all sections of society. I am certain he will continue to contribute to public service in the times to come. @vijayrupanibjp"

