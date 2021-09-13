Bhupendra Patel took oath as the 17th chief minister of Gujarat on Monday, at his residence in Gandhinagar, the Raj Bhavan. The newly elected CM staked his claim to form a new government to the Gujarat governor on Sunday evening, after the announcement of his name for the top job at the state BJP headquarters. Patel had earlier has served as the chairman of the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA).

Patel is a first-time MLA from Gujarat's Ghatlodiya. Patel, who belonged to the Patidar community, has never held a ministerial post. Bhupendra Patel Named as New Gujarat Chief Minister After Vijay Rupani Resigns.

Bhupendra Patel takes oath as 17th chief minister of Gujarat — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 13, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)