The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has congratulated his ministerial colleagues, Sarbananda Sonowal and Dr L Murugan on being elected to the Rajya Sabha from Assam and Madhya Pradesh respectively.

Rajya Sabha Bypolls 2021: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Likely To Be Elected to RS From Assam Unopposed As Opposition Parties Not to Field Candidate Against Former CM.

PM Narendra Modi's Tweet

Congratulations to my Ministerial colleagues, Shri @sarbanandsonwal Ji and Shri @Murugan_MoS Ji on being elected to the Rajya Sabha from Assam and Madhya Pradesh respectively. I am confident that they will enrich Parliamentary proceedings and further our agenda of public good. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 28, 2021

