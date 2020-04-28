PM Narendra Modi Dials Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Discusses Issues Related With Health & Economic Challenges Posed by COVID-19 Crisis

Narendra Modi(photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, April 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday discussed issues related with coronavirus pandemic with Indonesian President Joko Widodo. PM Modi said that Indonesia and India's compreshensive strategic partership will be important to deal with the health and economic challenges posed by this COVID-19 crisis.

Informing about his meeting with Widodo, the Indian Premier took to Twitter and wrote, "Discussed COVID-19 pandemic with good friend President @Jokowi . As close maritime neighbours and Compreshensive Strategic Partners, close cooperation between India and Indonesia will be important to deal with the health and economic challenges posed by this crisis." PM Narendra Modi Lauds Delhi Police For Appreciating Efforts of Sikh Community in Fight Against Coronavirus by Doing 'Parikarma' of Bangla Sahib Gurudwara.

Here's the tweet by PM Modi:

Discussed COVID-19 pandemic with good friend President @Jokowi. As close maritime neighbours and Compreshensive Strategic Partners, close cooperation between India and Indonesia will be important to deal with the health and economic challenges posed by this crisis. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 28, 2020

Earlier, PM Modi lauded Delhi police for appreciating Sikh community’s efforts in combating coronavirus. PM Modi called it a “good gesture”. While reacting to Shrimoni Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa’s tweet, in which he shared a video of Delhi Police appreciating COVID warriors by doing “parikarma” of Bangla Sahib Gurudwara, the Prime Minister said the compassion of the Sikh Community is appreciable.