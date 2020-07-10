New Delhi/Bhopal, July 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday dedicated the 750 MW Solar Project set up at Madhya Pradesh's Rewa to the nation via video conferencing. PM Modi said that the solar power plant will not supply electricity to industries in Madhya Pradesh, but even the metro rail in Delhi will get its benefits.

Addressing the nation after dedicating the solar plant to the nation, PM Modi said, "With this solar plant at Rewa, the industries here will not only get electricity, but even the metro rail in Delhi will get its benefits. Apart from Rewa, work is underway on solar power plants in Shajapur, Neemuch and Chhatarpur." PM Narendra Modi Interacts With NGO Representatives in Varanasi, Says 'Speaking to People From Varanasi in the Month of Sawan, is Like a Visit to Lord Bholenath'.

The Premier stated that solar energy will be a medium of energy needs of the 21st century. He said, "Not just for the present, solar energy will be a medium of energy needs of the 21st century because solar power is sure, pure and secure."

Here's what PM Modi said:

Not just for the present, solar energy will be a medium of energy needs of the 21st century because solar power is sure, pure and secure: Prime Minister Modi after dedicating to the nation the 750 MW Solar Project set up at Rewa, Madhya Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/MQ8U3BVbwn — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2020

According to the details, the solar project comprises of three solar generating units of 250 MW each located on a 500-hectare plot of land situated inside a solar park. The project has been developed by the Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited (RUMSL), a joint venture company of Madhya Pradesh UrjaVikas Nigam Limited (MPUVN) and Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

