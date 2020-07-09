New Delhi, July 9: Prime Minister ⁦Narendra Modi on Thursday interacted with the various representatives of Varanasi-based Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) who provided ration kits and food packets to people during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. He attended the event by video conferencing.

PM Modi said, "This is the month of Sawan, in such a situation speaking with the people from Varanasi seems like a visit to Lord Bholenath. This is the blessing of Lord Bholenath that even during COVID-19 crisis, our Varanasi is filled with enthusiasm." PM Narendra Modi to Address India Global Week at 1:30 PM on July 9, to Discuss Opportunities of Economic Revival Post COVID-19 With World Leaders.

Talking about the pandemic, PM Modi said that 100 years ago, a similar pandemic had happened, it is said that back then the population was not this big in India. "Even then, at that time, India was one of the countries which had the most deaths. That is why the whole world was concerned for India this time," said PM.

PM Narendra Modi interacting With Representatives of NGOs in Varanasi:

The representatives and members briefed the prime minister about various steps and measures taken by them to fight coronavirus and their relief activities. The first representative to share his views with PM Modi was Gangadhar Upadhyay from the Gayatri Pariwar Rachnatmak Trust.

Narendra Modi appreciated those who worked and came forward to help others during this pandemic. He said, "It is not that they only carried out their responsibilities. There was a fear, in such a situation coming forward voluntarily, this is a new form of service."

PM Modi will also address the India Global Week, organised by India Inc. at 1:30 PM today. This would be the Prime Minister's first speech to a global audience in the post-COVID-19 era. His address would focus on India's trade and foreign investment prospects.

